Sweet Tooth‘s Cast Of Characters Is Small, But Mighty

Based on a comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth takes place in a world where the H5G9 virus, aka The Sick, has devastated the world, killing millions and bringing any government or infrastructure to its knees. Around the same time, hybrid babies started being born — part human, part animal, immune to the Sick — sending the world even deeper into chaos, or what’s known as “The Great Crumble.” Now, it’s every man for himself, and hybrids are hunted by poachers who either want to kill them, sell them, or experiment on them. That’s where Gus (Christian Convery) comes in. A hybrid boy/deer, Gus lives in the woods with his dad, hidden from poachers and any other humans or hybrids, until a series of unfortunate events forces him to venture outside of his childhood home and into the great unknown.