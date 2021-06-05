Sweet Tooth‘s Cast Of Characters Is Small, But Mighty

There’s nothing Netflix can’t make entertaining — even a global pandemic. In fact, the Netflix’s newest show, Sweet Tooth, takes it one step further, making a global pandemic feel almost whimsical. That’s in large part thanks to the Sweet Tooth cast, which is led by a young 11-year-old actor who can seriously rock a pair of antlers.
Based on a comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth takes place in a world where the H5G9 virus, aka The Sick, has devastated the world, killing millions and bringing any government or infrastructure to its knees. Around the same time, hybrid babies started being born — part human, part animal, immune to the Sick — sending the world even deeper into chaos, or what’s known as “The Great Crumble.” Now, it’s every man for himself, and hybrids are hunted by poachers who either want to kill them, sell them, or experiment on them. That’s where Gus (Christian Convery) comes in. A hybrid boy/deer, Gus lives in the woods with his dad, hidden from poachers and any other humans or hybrids, until a series of unfortunate events forces him to venture outside of his childhood home and into the great unknown.
As Gus’ world expands, so does the cast of characters we meet, though not all of them are introduced through his eyes. Just remember, even those who might seem removed from Gus and his journey aren’t as far away as you might think. For now, here’s all the info you’ll need to keep track of the Sweet Tooth characters and the cast playing them.