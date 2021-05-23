Master Of None Hasn’t Actually Broken Up With Aziz Ansari

Master of None could have grappled with what it means for its Good Guy protagonist to learn he isn’t immune to the darkness of dating under patriarchy. It does not. The result is a jarring and distracting appearance for Dev. This is particularly true because Dev is awful to his (admittedly rude) girlfriend Reshmi (Aysha Kala) in his inaugural season 3 episode. Dev and Reshmi’s section of “Chapter 1” unveils the speedy disintegration of a relationship in real time. First, Dev digs Reshmi for buying “too many purple carrots” at the local farmers market. Then he criticises her for listening to audiobooks instead of reading — and ignoring the audiobook in favour of shopping. Finally, Dev admits he doesn’t even like Reshmi, saying, “I think we’re just scared to go back out there cause we don’t have shit goin’ on.”

