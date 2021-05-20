Under plus-sizing, plus-size shoppers are often relegated to either the back of the store or another store entirely. In many instances, plus-size offerings aren't stocked in stores at all, but rather, only sold online. This affects the styles that are offered, too. “Even brands that see that women of size need more options and more possibilities to express themselves, will still segregate that group,” says Waldman. “They’ll still say, ‘Okay, we hear you, we got you, but we’re only going to make three dresses, each that will go up to only a certain size and will have nothing to do with what we normally [sell] and the reason you admired our brand in the first place.’”