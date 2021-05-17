The police who she texted while trying to save herself, knowing she might not make it out alive, enter the home, asking her questions about what just happened. All she can hear is her son's voice. It's the same moment we saw in the documentary Siobhan (Angourie Rice) is making about him. It's his birthday, he looks no older than 10, and they're at the beach. You imagine it might be one of the few good memories Mare has of her late son. All of the other flashbacks she's had of him are him yelling at her in a drug-induced haze. She seems almost catatonic, unable to be in the present because it's just too painful.