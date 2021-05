Despite Rodrigo’s future star power, she is actually given the least amount of work to do during Nick’s initial meeting with his passionate young fans. Gertie (Makayla Lysiak, last seen as a human trafficking victim on Grey’s Anatomy ) thanks Nick for his subtle introduction of a gay dog in Pepperwood Chronicles; the character helped Gertie understand that her own sexuality bears no merit on her worth. Ramona (Saylor Bell) lauds Nick’s writing on “female desire” and helps him theorize future underwear-based plotlines for Pepperwood Chronicles characters like Lady Diamante (what a name!). In comparison, Terrinea is only allowed to heap praise on Nick in the middle of Pepperwood crosstalk about kissing and a graphic scene in a fish morgue.