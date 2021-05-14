As Jess’ crisis starts to resolve itself, Rodrigo gets the best line of “Young Adult.” Towards the end of the episode, Terrinea, Gertie, and Ramona apologize to Jessica for disrespecting her throughout “Young Adult” and give her a gift card for a nearby coffee shop. “We have the upmost respect for you,” Terrinea says with a straight face. Nicholas Miller wrote this entire apology — no one says “upmost” but Nick (“It’s ‘up’ — up to the most!”). Jess reminds Nick he cannot have unsupervised conversations with her students, but thanks him for patching up her professional relationships anyway.