Although a Kaz romance may be possible in Shadow and Bone’s future (this is a Netflix show after all), that isn’t what is on Suman’s mind looking ahead. “For Inej, the aim is to get her own ship … and take down all of the slavers. To make sure that another person doesn’t go through this [same trauma],” she concludes. “Inej is broken. But from the pieces she’s forged something even stronger and more dangerous.”