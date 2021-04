As Suman explains Refinery29, Inej and Kaz not only share “this chemistry that cannot be helped,” but also trauma. Kaz’s painful history is only nodded to over the course of Shadow and Bone season 1, as we see evidence of his physical disability . Inej, however, is allowed to openly speak about the horrors inflicted upon her in the past as a Suli immigrant in Ketterdam who has been separated from her missing family (including her long lost brother Gregor). Inej — desperate to find her loved ones — was also enslaved and forced to work at Tante Heleen’s (Deirdre Mullins) brothel, The Menagerie. While Shadow and Bone does not dwell on this fact, Inej is a former sex worker who was coerced into the profession. According to Suman, Inej has been working with Kaz’s criminal enterprise known as The Dregs for about six to eight months before the events of Shadow and Bone.