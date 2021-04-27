R29 Recaps: Every Episode From Shadow and Bone Season 1

As soon as he's gone, however, a hidden doorway opens and Baghra walks in. She pulls Alina into a secret tunnel passageway, and tells her that she has to leave the Palace, now before it's too late. Kirigan, she says, doesn't want to eliminate the Fold, he wants to expand it and use it as a weapon. And he needs Alina's help to do it. Baghra reveals that Kirigan isn't just a Grisha, he's the Black Heretic — the one who created the Fold. Alina isn't convinced, but Baghra notes how Kirigan wanted her by his side always, had his Fabrikator make gloves for her as a way to keep her from pushing her powers to their full capacity, to make her dependent on him and his help. Still, Alina refuses to believe it until she realises that Baghra knows this is true because she is Kirigan's mother.