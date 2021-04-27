Shadow and Bone Season 2 Could Be Bigger Than The Original Book Trilogy

So what is the heist that the crew embark on in Six of Crows? Well, it's a key stepping stone to building out a larger conflict for the Grisha and to introducing some fan favourite book characters. With Nina on board, Kaz's team of teenage crooks are hired to break into the Fjerdan military stronghold known as Ice Court to break out a Shu scientist Bo Yul-Bayur, who has created a drug, Jurda Parem, which is incredibly addictive to Grisha and makes their powers multiply to massive and dangerous effect. We met the Fjerdans during Shadow and Bone; they're violent witch hunters (Drüskelle) who captured Nina and used to count Matthias as one of their number until he fell for the witch he was meant to be hunting. While in Six of Crows, Matthias has been in prison for months before the Crows break him out to utilize his knowledge of the Fjerdan Ice Court, here it seems like that could happen far faster.