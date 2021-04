Getting Ghosted Always Hurts — But It’s Especially Bad During The Pandemic

If you know you’re someone who tends towards dropping out of a conversation, consider drafting up a cooker-cutter response you can send to people who you’ve decided you’re not interested in and stashing it in your Notes app. It should be short and kind, while ultimately getting a clear message across. As a recovering ghoster with a natural inclination towards withdrawing, I have just such a note in my phone. My friend, former coworker, and relationship expert Erika W. Smith , helped me come up with the message: “Hey, so sorry it took me so long to reply, busy workday! To be honest, it was great to meet you earlier this week, but I didn’t feel like we had a spark. Best of luck to you!” Of course, if the other person demands an explanation, doesn’t take no for an answer, or otherwise responds in a way that feels toxic, feel free to ignore or even block them.