Lifetime Movies Are My Pandemic Escapism

Lifetime movies seem to fall into two categories: they are either grisly cautionary tales or live action Disney films , moralising the whole way regardless. Widows cautiously attempt a second chance at love, only for the men of their dreams to be unmasked as stalkers, thieves and murderers. Teenagers end up killed or in comas for falling in with the "wrong crowd" which is usually signalled by a kid wearing too much eyeliner. It is wholly basic, even down to the names, which are the televisual equivalent of clickbait: The Perfect Stalker, The Wedding Stalker, Stalked By My Doctor, Psycho Nurse, Psycho Escort, The Psycho She Met Online, The Boy She Met Online, The Wife He Met Online. Then after months of hacky melodramas, badly done biopics and nonsensical thrillers, December arrives and Lifetime, the Hallmark Channel and Netflix duke it out in their own bid to be Christmas number one with a slate of festive films. These are indistinguishable from the rom-coms in their rosters, usually focused on a workaholic architect/journalist/PR from the big city being charmed by her homey, hokey, small-town love interest (who is almost always a farmhand on a family-owned ranch). An epiphany regarding "the true meaning of Christmas" and an appearance from a supernatural guide is a prerequisite. All that sets them apart is the form they take: an elf, an angel, a chubby man with a white beard who just happens to go by the name of Nick.