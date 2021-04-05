Lifetime Movies Are My Pandemic Escapism

Lifetime movies are many things but above all they are consistent. This feels comforting during a global pandemic (I strongly suspect it is contractually agreed that a resolution comes by the 80 minute mark, regardless of the genre). Here, monotony is a pro where in any other cinematic context it would be a con. A "predictable thriller" sounds oxymoronic but being formulaic works when you’re on the lookout for contained kicks or to get absolutely smashed during one of the many Lifetime-themed drinking games. While a huge part of their appeal lies in a wry "so bad it's good" in-joke, it also lies in their ability to exist entirely outside of culture while being embedded in it.