This Is How Many Students Are In Rent Debt

Over the last few years, as anyone who rents will know, the cost of renting has been rising . When the pandemic hit there was, rightly, much concern about private renters . In England, the government's advice was that landlords should be "compassionate" but, ultimately, that it was up to private tenants to negotiate with their landlord. There was no legal compulsion for any landlord to reduce someone's rent due to the coronavirus crisis. As the NUS rightly notes: "Instead of legislating to support students to leave their tenancies early, as they did in Scotland, the government has left students in England to rely on charitable handouts from universities, huge accommodation companies and private landlords in the form of rent reductions and hardship funds. That's why the NUS recently joined a plethora of other organisations in calling for urgent action on rent debt for all renters."