“We’re Treated Like Cash Cows”: Meet The Student Rent Strike Organisers

Robert Kerse, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Bristol, said: "While we understand this has been a particularly difficult term for students, we believe the university has gone above and beyond to provide support during this stressful and challenging period. We appreciate the cost of accommodation is a major concern to our students at this unprecedented time and hope that our rent rebate decisions will provide them with assurance that we are taking their concerns around this very important issue seriously. Our hardship funds are uncapped and available to all students, regardless of landlord, during this challenging period. We have also provided additional bursaries to those students in all years of study who are likely to be in Bristol because they have no alternate home.