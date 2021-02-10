I’m Paying £167 Every Week For A University Room That I Cannot Live In

A spokesperson for the University of the Arts London said: "A very small number of students have advised us they are on rent strike and we are monitoring the situation carefully. The university has advised students they will receive a seven week rent waiver if they are not able to use their accommodation during initial period of the national lockdown 6th January – 16th February. This represents 15% – 18.5% of total annual rent depending on the length of contract. I should explain that is not a response to the rent strike but rather a decision by the university to offer a fair arrangement for students who cannot access their accommodation because of the government restrictions on student travel. Since the autumn term we have allowed students to terminate their contract if they are unable to return to UAL halls of residence for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This continues to be available. In addition, our student hardship funds have been expanded and support is available where family and student income have been affected by the economic impact of the pandemic."