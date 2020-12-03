Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
+More
United Kingdom
Switch To
United States
Germany
France
Canada
Support Students Now
I Almost Dropped Out Because My Student Halls Were Inadequate
Elissa Reynolds
18 hours ago
Support Students Now
Students Are In Financial Crisis. Who Will Save Their Future?
Vicky Spratt
18 hours ago
Coronavirus
“Uni Has Felt Like Prison” — Students Go Home For Christmas
Jessica Morgan
3 Dec 2020
Coronavirus
Manchester Students Protest After They Are ‘Fenced’ I...
Hundreds of furious students on Thursday night tore down fences that were erected around their University of Manchester campus accommodation on the first d
by
Jessica Morgan
News
Lockdown Boredom At Universities Is Fuelling Drug Taking Among St...
“We can be having dinner with two friends and someone brings a bag of coke out and we all do it because we’re so genuinely bored and need an ou
by
Jessica Morgan