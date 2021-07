Self-Isolating Students Face An End-Of-Term Nightmare

Stories like this – of private landlords cashing in on the COVID crisis – are not uncommon right now. Across the country, many students are ending the academic year as it began: home, alone and isolated. Some are unable to vacate their properties or move to the next one if students are isolating there. Others are missing practical lessons and have no chance to catch up before exams. Halls were hit badly at the start of the year but it's privately rented houses that are suffering the most this time and people are really quite unwell. “Suddenly, so many people are isolating again. Everyone’s getting done by the [Track and Trace] app and told to stay home,” says first-year drama student Rebecca Brown (not her real name). "It’s left people feeling disheartened."