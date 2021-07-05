Self-Isolating Students Face An End-Of-Term Nightmare

The number of students now isolating has also led some students to question the Track and Trace system. In Manchester, Rebecca tells me that there are stories of two girls going to a bar and sitting outside in the corner of a beer garden, then being told they have to isolate for a week. She also says there have been “loads of rumours of false negatives”. “There’s a lot of speculation around and everyone is getting pinged by the app. Some students are faking track and tracing and just taking a photo instead of scanning in on the app. No one wants to get caught by it,” she adds.