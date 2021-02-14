Every Song In Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Will Make You Want A Piña Colada

It's five o'clock somewhere, but the Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar soundtrack makes it feel like it's happy hour 24-7.
The music in the comedy about two Midwestern besties who venture down to Florida, only to find themselves involved in a revenge plot involving genetically modified mosquitoes, is for those who want to sit back and relax with a fruity drink.
Preferably, one that comes with a tiny umbrella. Perfect for when the epic needle drop from Jimmy Buffett, the maker of boat drink music, hits.
Every song feels like a staycation whether it be an ode to the sunshine state, a pirate-loving bop or a dedication to a pineapple princess from a close personal friend of M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E. Plus, there are a handful of original tracks in the film that you might want to add to your summer playlist a little early. Fifty Shades guy Jamie Dornan singing an emo EDM stunner about seagulls in the sand makes him hard not to love even if Barb & Star's fair skinned villain chooses not to.
Whether it's a piña colada or, maybe, in Buffett's case, a margarita, you'll want to grab a drink (alcoholic or non) before pressing play on the Barb & Star soundtrack.