But, beyond that discourse-starting film, there is so much more to explore on Netflix this week. Grey’s Anatomy lightning rod Katherine Heigl — who has led series like post-Meghan Markle Suits — returns to television with the very This Is Us -y Firefly Lane . In the English-language sphere, you’ll also find a pole dancing documentary and a Tiffany Haddish project. International movies and TV series promise to be just as compelling, with two action-packed films, a sultry drug period piece, and more.