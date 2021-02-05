The weekly Netflix release slate has felt pretty thin since 2021 started. You might get a Bling Empire every now and then, but the entire group of debuts rarely felt like an embarrassment of riches. That nagging problem ends this week. On Friday, February 5, the streamer will premiere the long-awaited Zendaya movie Malcolm & Marie, helmed by her Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and co-starring John David Washington. The conversation around that movie is only getting started.
But, beyond that discourse-starting film, there is so much more to explore on Netflix this week. Grey’s Anatomy lightning rod Katherine Heigl — who has led series like post-Meghan Markle Suits — returns to television with the very This Is Us-y Firefly Lane. In the English-language sphere, you’ll also find a pole dancing documentary and a Tiffany Haddish project. International movies and TV series promise to be just as compelling, with two action-packed films, a sultry drug period piece, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.