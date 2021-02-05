“It was honestly choreographed like a dance sequence,” Skovbye continued. “Caring, considerate” Michael Taylor, who plays rapist Pat Richmond, followed the “very specific, detailed” steps along with Skovbye. As we see in “Oh! Sweet Nothing,” Pat lures Tully, who is drunk, past the edges of the party and into the secluded woods. Tully complains of feeling “spinny” and Pat pulls her to the ground, starting to kiss her. Pat eventually climbs on top of Tully. She asks him to slow down, but he ignores her pleas and complains she is supposed to be a “cool girl.” Finally, as Tully begs Pat to stop, he holds her down by her wrists and assaults her. When Pat is done, he blames Tully for her own rape and leaves her curled on forest floor to get more beer. Tully only begins to process her traumatizing experience when she sees Kate (Roan Curtis here) back on their shared home street of Firefly Lane later that night.