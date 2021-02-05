According to Reffstrup, she had to completely change her creative process for the autumn ‘21 collection. With travel and socialising on hold as a result of COVID-19, she was no longer able to feed off of the outside world for inspiration. According to the press release, in a video meeting with her design team, Reffstrup said that they talked about “everything [they] had gone through.” The consensus? "The strongest feeling that came out of it was love... It might sound cheesy, but [this collection was meant to represent the] feeling that we are not alone in the world.” And one day — hopefully, one day soon — we won’t be. And, thanks to this collection, we’ll be ready and dressed-up when that time comes.