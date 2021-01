Jodie Turner-Smith Wields The Magic Of The Witcher In New Netflix Prequel Series

As interesting as The Witcher is, fans of the books that inspired the Netflix series know that there's still so much more to this fantasy world to be explored . The streamer has heard the fandom's cries and is now developing a prequel series to explain exactly how The Continent became so frayed over time. The Witcher: Blood Origin, will reportedly take place more than 1,000 years before Geralt hits the scene, focusing on the creation of the world's first Witcher and why they became necessary after years of magical creatures existing peacefully side by side.