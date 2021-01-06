Here’s The TikTok That Started The Jeffree Star & Kanye West Rumor

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are reportedly headed towards divorce, but both sides are keeping uncharacteristically silent about the buzz that the rumours about their marriage have drummed up online. Since the news broke, the conversation about KimYe has (d)evolved to include a strange rumour involving a person who might be even more controversial than the Hollywood couple themselves: Jeffree Star.
If you’re confused to why Star has suddenly entered the chat, you’re not alone — most of us aren’t sure how exactly the makeup influencer is involved in this particular relationship saga. But a random conspiracy theory from a TikTok is fuelling wild allegations that Star is somehow directly related to Kim and Kanye’s reported breakup.
TikToker Ava Louise claimed in several videos on the popular app that Kanye and Star were involved in some kind of physical relationship. She alleged that a Los Angeles divorce attorney who once offered Kim legal advice told her the interaction between the men was what led to the KKW founder deciding to dissolve her marriage.
“This is alleged, and I was told by a source — a very good one,” Louise wrote in the comments of her TikTok. “My friend is a big lawyer in L.A. and met with Kim months ago and was told all of this given evidence. I want to drop receipts but I can’t.”
The TikTok went viral, and its contents inevitably reached Twitter, where people were stunned by the random rumour. While it’s possible that Kanye and Star may have crossed paths when Kim first shared her makeup line — the influencer was one of the many to personally review Kim’s KKW products when they first launched in 2017 — the idea that the two might be romantically involved somehow is...very random.
Me checking to see why Kanye is Trending with Jeffree Star pic.twitter.com/hSoZ5vxrM9— FUAD (@fu4ad) January 6, 2021
kanye west & jeffree star hooking up wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card pic.twitter.com/VvInzIHKoU— willow 🌿 (@achilleswill) January 6, 2021
kris jenner after creating the kanye/jeffree rumor pic.twitter.com/nRYyDmxY61— ً (@cedricfilms) January 6, 2021
the tl pulling out the kanye jeffree star tweets be like: pic.twitter.com/1K92JFsYLD— ahmed ™ (@ahmedswift13) January 6, 2021
No stranger to drama himself — if you know, you know — Star swung by Twitter in good spirits despite seeing his name plastered all over the internet in connection with the "Yeezus" rapper, sending a cheery greeting and a Kanye reference to his 7 million followers. But like everyone else who's involved in this particular celebrity relationship saga, he isn't addressing the matter at hand. Since the morning of January 6, Star has also deleted all previous tweets that mentioned Kanye, most of them praising his music, and one contextless 2011 tweet reading, "Last night was so fun! xoxo."
Refinery29 has reached out to both Ava Louise and Jeffree Star for comment.