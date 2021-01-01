Your January Horoscope Is Here

Get ready to begin a fresh new year with a more relaxed attitude. Our collective mood cools down from a wild flame to a steady burn starting on January 6, when warrior Mars enters steady Taurus. It's time to look at the big picture and act accordingly. We're blessed with a creative new way of thinking beginning on January 8, as messenger Mercury enters innovative Aquarius. We’ll enjoy venturing on tangents and seeing where they lead our minds during this imaginative transit.
On January 8, material-minded Venus enters prudent Capricorn. We’ll want to work with this transit's energy to make small and smart adjustments to our budget. When it comes to Venus' influence in love matters, we might notice that we’re drawn towards people who inspire us to chase our dreams and goals, and we’ll want to return the favour.
We’ll have an opportunity to set powerful intentions on January 13, when the emotion-ruling Moon begins a new cycle in determined Capricorn right around midnight. This event forms a conjunction with powerful Pluto, making us exercise caution around where we redirect our energy and efforts. We're feeling more intentional about the kind of change we want to make in the world starting on January 14, when revolutionary Uranus stations direct in dependable Taurus. We’ll need to be ready to release any emotions that have bubbled up since the Planet of Chaos went retrograde back on August 15. We're processing our capacity to move forward, and are ready to make significant strides towards a brighter future.
It's easy to wrap our heads around unconventional ways of thinking beginning on January 19, when the ego-ruling Sun brightens analytical Aquarius. We're encouraged to seek out freedom and express our individuality under this uplifting transit.
Remember the New Moon that arrived earlier in January? We’ll be wable to watch the intentions we created on January 13's New Moon blossom as the Moon waxes full in proud Leo on January 28. Finally, on January 30, speedy Mercury stations retrograde in quirky Aquarius, encouraging us to slow down. It may take us longer to understand where others are coming from as the communication planet moves in reverse, making it a good time to practice patience.