Your January Horoscope Is Here

We’ll have an opportunity to set powerful intentions on January 13, when the emotion-ruling Moon begins a new cycle in determined Capricorn right around midnight . This event forms a conjunction with powerful Pluto, making us exercise caution around where we redirect our energy and efforts. We're feeling more intentional about the kind of change we want to make in the world starting on January 14, when revolutionary Uranus stations direct in dependable Taurus. We’ll need to be ready to release any emotions that have bubbled up since the Planet of Chaos went retrograde back on August 15. We're processing our capacity to move forward, and are ready to make significant strides towards a brighter future.