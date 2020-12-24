Wonder Woman 1984 Isn’t A Big Swing For A Woman Superhero. It’s A Big Swing For Everyone

“Gender has been such a big conversation in the first batch of [women-led superhero] films — Diana’s femininity is her greatest power, maybe that's what leads those stories to come to that same thing,” said Jenkins. But WW84 allows Diana to push beyond that initial conversation. “If heroes are perfect, the movie becomes about the bad guy, because that's the only thing that's changing and in flux, and it's just logistics on the superhero side. So, I like going on the journey of seeing that superhero and the mistakes they make and the questions that you have about how to do the best job and make the right choices. It’s so gripping and powerful.”