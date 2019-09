The film, while entertaining, was so much more than that. It inspired women and girls to fight for what they believe in and to know their worth. Wonder Woman's director, Patty Jenkins, can attest to that firsthand, as she was named the highest paid female director of all time . Of course, her rise to the top wasn't a simple one. During a director roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter , Jenkins revealed that she really had to commit to building a strong relationship with Warner Bros.