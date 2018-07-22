The film isn’t slated to be released until November 2019, so it’s understandable that Jenkins is keeping the details under wraps. But if the filmmakers are looking for any ideas, Cheetah could always be a drug lord in the middle of the Cold War. Wonder Woman uses her brand new Apple computer to pre-Google where she is and when they finally meet they have a dance-off to save America a la Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy. And then Steve Trevor arrives to reconcile with Diana like they’re in a cheesy ‘80s romcom. Just an idea.