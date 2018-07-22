Director Patty Jenkins, along with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, took the stage at the annual event to talk about the highly-anticipated sequel and to share super early footage — since the movie is still being filmed — exclusively with attendees. But the clip, which features Wonder Woman rescuing a little girl and fending off gunmen in mall food court, doesn’t explain why Wonder Woman 1984 is set in, well, 1984. So, Jenkins addressed the massive time jump head on.
Advertisement
“I grew up in the ’80s, and this has its own look and feel. The reason I am excited is it showed mankind at its best and worst,” Jenkins said. “It was grand and wonderful, there was great music and there were elegant and beautiful things. But other things about the decade revealed the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman in that period of time that was us at our most extreme, is wonderful.”
True. The year 1984 did have it’s good and bad moments: Ronald Reagan was re-elected. America was right smack in the middle of the Cold War. The crack epidemic began. The first Apple Macintosh computer was sold and Kevin Bacon dusted off his dancing shoes in Footloose.
But yeah, Patty, that still doesn’t tell me anything about what Wonder Woman will actually be doing in the sequel, or how Steve Trevor survived. Or even if they’re going to get back together. And how does Wonder Woman’s nemesis Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) fit into all of this? Those are the questions fans want answers to.
The film isn’t slated to be released until November 2019, so it’s understandable that Jenkins is keeping the details under wraps. But if the filmmakers are looking for any ideas, Cheetah could always be a drug lord in the middle of the Cold War. Wonder Woman uses her brand new Apple computer to pre-Google where she is and when they finally meet they have a dance-off to save America a la Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy. And then Steve Trevor arrives to reconcile with Diana like they’re in a cheesy ‘80s romcom. Just an idea.
Advertisement