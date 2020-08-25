The Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Shows Just How Good Kristen Wiig Is At Being Bad

When we first got a glimpse of the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) in Wonder Woman 1984’s initial trailer, she looked somewhat unassuming — or maybe, we were just too focused on the mysterious return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) who was presumed to be dead by the end of 2017’s Wonder Woman. But the newest Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, released this weekend, gives DC fans an up-close look into how, exactly, the Cheetah transforms into Diana Prince’s (Gal Gadot) newest threat.
“You’ve always had everything while people like me have had nothing,” the Cheetah says in a voice-over. At first, she’s dressed in a pink top and glasses, but the scene soon makes way for a shot of her walking towards Diana in thigh-high black boots. “Well, now it’s my turn. Get used to it.”
According to DC Comics lore, the Cheetah’s real name is Barbara Ann Minerva. She’s had many iterations over the years, but she’s consistently written as an archaeologist and a friend of Diana’s who then turns on her out of envy and anger. In most incarnations, she also has Cheetah-like abilities including superhuman speed, strength, and endurance, not to mention claws and fangs.
The role is definitely something new for Wiig, who’s best known for her tenure on Saturday Night Live and performances in comedies like Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids. “I’m a superhero nerd, so this is my dream. I’ve always wanted to have superpowers,” Wiig told InStyle. “I never thought I’d get the chance to be in one of those movies — I’m in my 40s, and I’m not known for being this type of actor. I would look around the set and think, ‘I can’t believe I’m in this.’”
Fans on the internet are already freaking out about Wiig’s costumes, character, and pitch-perfect delivery. Director Patty Jenkins is also drumming up excitement. “I will say she isn't just a villain,” she tweeted last week. “She is an amazing character in her own right, who evolves in such a great way. And I can tell you that Kristen Wiig killed it!”
Kristen Wiig about to deliver one of the best performances in a comic book movie.. Cheetah looks incredible. #DCFanDome #WonderWoman1984 pic.twitter.com/qXnor5f8nC— Jay.. (@x_warinmymind) August 22, 2020
THANK YOU PATTY JENKINS AND KRISTEN WIIG#WW84 pic.twitter.com/A3lpgjpekg— josie ʬ⁸⁴ (@emiliaheards) August 22, 2020
Wonder Woman 1984, initially slated for release last June, will now hit theaters on October 2. Watch the new trailer below.