The biggest Netflix release of the week is celebrity-packed The Prom , which premieres Friday, December 11 . The Prom is a jazz hand-y film adaptation of a Broadway musical of the same name, boasting Kerry Washington Nicole Kidman , and Meryl Streep as cast members. It’s not the only new Netflix project featuring an Oscar-winner. On the same day, the streamer also debuts Giving Voice, a touching documentary executive produced by How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, who also appears throughout the film.