Netflix knows you’re looking for festive content. That’s why they’re giving you two new Christmas comedy specials this week. But, there’s more to the streaming service right now than merry programming.
The biggest Netflix release of the week is celebrity-packed The Prom, which premieres Friday, December 11. The Prom is a jazz hand-y film adaptation of a Broadway musical of the same name, boasting Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep as cast members. It’s not the only new Netflix project featuring an Oscar-winner. On the same day, the streamer also debuts Giving Voice, a touching documentary executive produced by How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, who also appears throughout the film.
Earlier this week, Ashley Garcia and The Big Show Show aired those Christmas specials we were talking about. You’ll also find even more sitcom fun, a Grey’s Anatomy-esque docuseries, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.