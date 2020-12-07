The eclectic, moody music of Euphoria is just as iconic as Jules' (Hunter Schafer) wardrobe and those "Rules" lip tattoos. The season 1 score, composed by British musician Labrinth, has taken on a life of its own, and the soundtrack — which combines nostalgic hip-hop, atmospheric indie rock, and everything in between — just as quickly became essential Gen-Z listening. According to music supervisor Jen Malone, Euphoria's soundtrack choices often reflect the characters' internal struggles; a song choice will "support the scene and elevate it, and enhance what's happening and who's the character," she told The Fader. "How can we create a connection between our audience and what they're seeing on-screen?"
This winter, HBO began airing a two-part Euphoria special (showing on Sky Atlantic in the UK) meant to transition the show's first season into its next. The first segment, "Trouble Don't Last Always," focuses on Rue (Zendaya), is far from a typical Euphoria episode: almost the entire special is comprised of a conversation between Rue and Ali (Colman Domingo), a kind-hearted friend from Narcotics Anonymous.
The special's soundtrack is more sparse, but the songs are just as carefully chosen, and more than ever, they relate back to Rue's story, growth, and emotional state. Let's break down what each musical moment means.