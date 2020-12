The eclectic, moody music of Euphoria is just as iconic as Jules' (Hunter Schafer) wardrobe and those "Rules" lip tattoos. The season 1 score, composed by British musician Labrinth, has taken on a life of its own, and the soundtrack — which combines nostalgic hip-hop, atmospheric indie rock, and everything in between — just as quickly became essential Gen-Z listening. According to music supervisor Jen Malone, Euphoria 's soundtrack choices often reflect the characters' internal struggles; a song choice will "support the scene and elevate it, and enhance what's happening and who's the character," she told The Fader. "How can we create a connection between our audience and what they're seeing on-screen?"