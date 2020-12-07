This winter, HBO began airing a two-part Euphoria special (showing on Sky Atlantic in the UK) meant to transition the show's first season into its next. The first segment, "Trouble Don't Last Always," focuses on Rue (Zendaya), is far from a typical Euphoria episode: almost the entire special is comprised of a conversation between Rue and Ali (Colman Domingo), a kind-hearted friend from Narcotics Anonymous.