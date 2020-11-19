It’s Okay To Not Give Presents This Year

For me, most of the nervousness I feel about the holiday tradition in 2020 has more to do with receiving gifts than giving them. I've spent the majority of the past eight months inside my small apartment, so every last square inch of space has become more precious than ever. Shortly after lockdown came in in March, I, like so many others, did a purge of all the unnecessary crap I had in my apartment and made room for new essentials like a small workspace and some exercise equipment. This is not meant as a dig at any of the loved ones in my life who have been kind enough to gift me something over the years, but I have to be honest and admit that a lot of the stuff I got rid of was stocking stuffers, Secret Santa items, and White Elephant winnings. Those types of little presents that you'd never buy for yourself can really start to pile up. So now, the idea of having to bring some tchotchke gifted to me by a well-meaning co-worker or cousin into my home, disrupting the sacred space I've worked hard to make function for my new way of life, well, it sends shivers up my spine.