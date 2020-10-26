Adapted from the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, The Queen's Gambit focuses on Beth, an orphan from Kentucky who accidentally discovers at a young age she's a chess prodigy. As she gets older and fine-tunes her skills, she's hungry for wins — and for the tranquilisers she became addicted to during her time in the orphanage. The series, much like the book, explores themes of hunger for success, feminism, and loneliness as Beth makes friends, gains new family members, and meets rivals over the course of her chess career.