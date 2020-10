Fellow silver screen staples Armie Hammer and Lily James also have a Netflix project this week: new movie Rebecca , based on Daphne du Maurier’s classic romantic thriller of the same name. If you’re been missing the Avengers cast in 2020, interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman offers more than 40 intense minutes with Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Letterman’s pumped-up talk show also counts Kim Kardashian, Lizzo , and Dave Chappelle as guests in its third season.