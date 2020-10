The downfall of NXIVM began with a New York Times exposé in October 2017 in which former members professed that they had been starved, branded, and blackmailed while part of the organisation. Prior to being exposed, the organisation many former members claim is a cult described itself as a multi-level marketing company offering personal and professional development seminars based near Albany, New York. On its website, NXIVM claims to be “a community guided by humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.” Through its “Executive Success Programs,” participants sought to improve their lives and better their futures. What new members didn’t know was that beneath the guise of self-help programs and personal betterment were secret groups within the organisation which was responsible for the most damning accusations.