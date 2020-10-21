Emma Roberts Ruthlessly Blocked Her Mum On Instagram: “It Was A Disaster”

Emma Roberts, like many of us, made the terrible mistake of introducing a parent to social media. But while my mum just spams my Instagram comments with emojis, Roberts' accidentally "spilled the beans"
on her private life to thousands of people.
During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 29-year-old actress explained how how her mum, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally confirmed her daughter's pregnancy without her permission.
Roberts told host Kimmel that her mum doesn't own a computer and had flip phone up until she gifted her a smartphone for Mother's Day. "I was like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage. And like how sweet.' And it was just such a love fest," Roberts said. "And it was the worst thing I ever did."
Cunningham first set up Google Alerts on Roberts and would pester her whenever something would come up like an article or an old photo. Then she got Instagram, and amassed a following of a couple thousand people and started interacting with fans. The media had suspected Roberts was pregnant in June, but she was trying to keep her pregnancy "low-key." Cunningham, however, was replying "Yes" when followers would ask if her daughter was pregnant and thanking them for their congratulations.
Roberts said they both laughed and fought about it. "I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon," Roberts said. "She texted me at 2:00 a.m., 'Queen, did you block me? Sad face.' I was like, 'Yes, I did block you.' Then I unblocked her. It's been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby."
In August, Roberts publicly confirmed that she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting, and since then has definitely not kept things under wraps. In fact, she recently shared photos of her "magical garden"-themed baby shower, complete with a giant vagina.