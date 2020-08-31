Emma Roberts Confirms She Is Pregnant In New Photos With Garrett Hedlund

Actor couple Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund announced that the pair are expecting a baby boy. In June, Us Weekly reported that Roberts, who has been dating Hedlund for a little over a year, was pregnant with the couple’s first child, and now it’s Instagram official.
Twenty-nine-year-old Roberts posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which she is smiling and visibly pregnant, captioned, "Me...and my two favorite guys.💙💙 " Roberts is sitting in a sunny room in a floor-length dress alone, and Hedlund joins her in the next picture, holding her hand. In the third, her boyfriend is caught mid-laugh.
The couple was first seen together holding hands in March 2019, following her breakup from longtime partner and fellow American Horror Story Evan Peters, who she’d been dating on and off since 2012. Hedlund, who’s known for his roles in Friday Night Lights and Tron: Legacy, previously dated actress Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2015.
When Hedlund and Roberts’ relationship first began last year, a source told Us that the relationship was “fun” and “casual,” as the two had previously just been friends. It’s clear however, that the two are definitely serious (and happy) now. Roberts’ due date is still unknown.