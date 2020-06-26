Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

Emma Roberts sees your quarantine sourdough and tie-dyeing and raises you a baby. Us Weekly reports that the American Horror Story actress is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. A rep for the 29-year-old actress did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, and Roberts herself has not commented publicly on the report.
Roberts and Hedlund were spotted together in the wake of her March 2019 split from longtime beau Evan Peters. Roberts and Peters dated on and off since 2012, and were even briefly engaged in 2013.
“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” a source told Us last spring.
Clearly, things have progressed way past casual, but earlier this year a source told the outlet things weren't heading towards anything official.
“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” they said. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”
Roberts' most recent social media post was a Ibram X Kendi quote about the importance of white people educating themselves during this Black Lives Matter movement, even if it means confronting things they don't like about themselves.
Previously, Hedlund dated actress Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2015.
