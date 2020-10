We Should Probably Talk About Unsolved Mysteries’ Heartbreaking Ghost Story

Historically, Japan ranks as one of the least religious countries in the world. So why all of this sudden belief in ghosts and an afterlife ? “I think it is because of Japanese spirituality and the way we perceive life and death,” Kaneda explained in the episode. “Japanese people don’t separate the dead from the living.” He used shoji, a sliding door made of very thin paper, as an analogy of how the country’s culture views death. Once someone opens the door and crosses over, the living can still see them on the other side. For Reverend Kaneda, it was less about whether he was encountering actual ghosts when helping people in the community that came to him. Whether he thought it was real or not, they thought it was real.