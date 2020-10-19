Get To Know Student Body Of Grand Army

Warning: There are mild spoilers ahead for Grand Army.
Being a teenager is tough, especially with everything going on in the world today, and new Netflix original series Grand Army intends to explore the complications of youth through the lives of kids attending a Brooklyn high school.
Being a teenager is tough, especially with everything going on in the world today, and new Netflix original series Grand Army intends to explore the complications of youth through the lives of kids attending a Brooklyn high school.
Inspired by real stories shared with the playwright Katie Cappiello and adapted from her 2013 play Slut, the Netflix drama follows the stories of a diverse student body of the fictional Grand Army High School. The students are up against a myriad of personal issues. In addition to shouldering the burden of PTSD from a recent terrorist attack, Grand Army's characters are facing poverty, sexual assault, the school-to-prison pipeline, homophobia, and so much more. And to top it all off, there's a terrorist in their midst, and they don't even know it. Aren't you glad that you're not in school anymore?
Read on to meet some of the students of Grand Army High and get a brief introduction to their compelling personal stories.