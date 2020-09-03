The teaser is comprised of a series of vignettes set to saxophone rendition of The Star Spangled Banner — in one, Black members of the school's women's basketball team kneel during the National Anthem to a few boo's from the crowd; students take shelter in a classroom during a lockdown; other classmates throw down and form relationships at parties outside of school. In the final scenes, Dominique (Dom) Pierre (played by Jean) pleads to not be overlooked. “I don't have all the answers, but to be honest, it matters who you talk to,” she says. "It matters who you're comfortable with. It matters who hears you, who says, ‘I understand.’ We need someone to hear us."