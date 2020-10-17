John Legend Says He’s In “Awe” Of Chrissy Teigen’s Strength In Emotional Post

Natalie Morin
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Singer John Legend penned an emotional tribute to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, following the devastating announcement that she had lost a pregnancy earlier this month.
In the Instagram post, Legend included a video of him performing "Never Break" — a song dedicated to Teigen about the couple's resilience — at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, and a lengthy caption in which she praised his wife for her "strength [she's] shown" in difficult moments.
"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments," Legend wrote.
"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," he continued. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."
The couple first announced that Teigen was pregnant with her third child in August. On 1st October, however, the couple released a statement on social media revealing that they lost their baby, who they’d already begun to call Jack, after complications with Teigen's pregnancy. She was admitted to hospital and was on bed rest and bleeding for "a little less than a month.”
Their two children, Luna and Miles, were conceived through IVF, but Jack was their first child who had been conceived naturally. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," the statement said.
Since the couple shared the news, many have praised the two for their candour. By sharing her story, Teigen is helping other people who have gone through similar personal tragedies.
"More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," Legend wrote in his post. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."
Teigen responded to the post with a simple message: "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much."
This story has been updated with additional reporting.

