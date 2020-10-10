Netflix’s Deaf U Proves That There’s No “Right” Way To Be Deaf

Some students feel welcome in the Gallaudet community. Others don’t. Their divergent journeys illustrate how Gallaudet isn’t just a school; it’s a lifestyle. And played out as a reality show, it’s a life full of drama, trauma, and healing. One Elite student, Tessa, threatens Cheyenna about the dangers of “catering” to hearing people: “The Deaf community is so small that once we shun a person … they have nowhere else to go.” Love triangles quickly become love polygons on the small campus. “Elites” bully non-Elite students at parties, shoving lollipops into their mouths and laughing at them.



These interactions, at times, feel highly produced or even choreographed. All eight drama-filled episodes take place in a single semester. But the students also open up about their real, deep, and raw traumas throughout the series. In episodes 1 and 2, many of the students are anxious about expressing their emotions. Many viewers can empathise with how the students’ hidden feelings can bubble up and negatively impact their relationships. But as the series progresses, Alexa communicates with her parents about her abortion. Renate discloses her family history of domestic violence and her struggle with anger management. DQ (short for Daequan) processes his grief about his mother’s death and the pressure he feels to support his family. Almost every student reveals their own personal battle. These vulnerable conversations mark the students’ growth and their bravery.

