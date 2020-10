While an official date has not yet been announced for the six additional episodes or season 11, there’s still plenty to be excited about. According to showrunner Angela Kang, the six episodes were crafted and will be shot differently due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. “The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we're in,” Kang said during a preview special, according to Forbes. “There's sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They're really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy.” The six episodes will be shot and aired in early 2021 , Variety reports — so we can probably expect season 11 to be filmed around the same time.