Donald Trump Has COVID-19. What Happens Next?

It’s not clear what will happen to Trump’s campaign now that he has tested positive for COVID-19, though the president does plan to remain isolated in the White House and has cancelled his plans to travel to Florida, Wisconsin, and Arizona. Although he is allegedly asymptomatic, we are only 32 days out from the 3rd November election and two weeks before the next scheduled presidential debate . It certainly seems likely that the latter will be postponed, if not canceled. As to the former? It seems like we will have to wait and see.