That Pantone Period Colour Looks Nothing Like Menstrual Blood

Yes, Period kind of approximates the redness of menstrual blood (like any other red) but it's in no way a reflection of menstruation itself. When it's fresh, it's bright and intense, like blood coming out of a wound, rarely without dark spots of clotted crimson. It oxidises into a rich rusted colour and is often brown by the time the tampon comes out or pads come off. Towards the end of the cycle, it can look more like coffee grounds. It stains bed sheets, pants, and underwear — not with a cherry Icee red — but with the brownish-reddish hue we've grown too comfortable with thinking of as "dirty."