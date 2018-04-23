When many of us first started menstruating, we had two options: pads or tampons. But, thanks to some innovative companies, those days are long gone. Now, there are all kinds of eco-friendly period products joining your old faves in the "feminine care" aisle. You can get menstrual cups, period underwear, organic pads and tampons, reusable pads and tampons, tampons with a reusable applicator, tampons with no applicator, and sea sponges. Or, you can keep using your trusty ol' Tampax.
With all of these new options available, periods are starting to get a little confusing, especially if you want to make the right choice for the environment, for your body, and for your wallet. So, is it really worth it to change up the routine you've been using since Aunt Flo's first visit? We talked to some experts to give you all the information you'll need to make an educated decision.