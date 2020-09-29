Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Actually Getting A Netflix Reality Show?

Here’s a lesson in not believing everything you read — especially when it comes to the royals, who attract rumours like a British wedding attracts funky hats.
The most recent gossip: tabloid the Sun ran a story this morning tagged “Selling Sussex” (brutal, but you have to admit it’s pretty clever), claiming royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to release a “Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary” about their lives.
A few weeks ago, the pair penned a huge multi-year deal with Netflix, allowing them to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming. They also announced that they had a new animated series in the works and a nature doc, but would not be appearing in any of their social justice-fuelled content themselves.
In the story, however, the Sun’s source said that Markle was “desperate” for a documentary in which people could see the “real her,” and that the couple "may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh."
After the story ran, however, and started to get picked up elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep quickly shut it all down.
Omid Scobie, Harper's Bazaar's Royal Editor confirmed that the couple are sticking to the original plan. "Pretty obvious this was false but a Sussex rep says the couple are not taking part in any reality shows," Scobie tweeted. "Source adds that the only shows in development now 'are the ones we have previously confirmed' — a nature docu-series and an animated series celebrating inspiring women."
This isn't the first time that The Sun has published false reports about the royals, let alone about Prince Harry and his wife. In fact, last October, the Duke of Sussex launched a lawsuit, suing tabloid newspapers the Sun and the Daily Mirror for allegedly hacking his personal phone.
A lot of royal fans definitely wouldn't be mad if the royal couple decided to give us a peek into their lives, but they've been clear that the whole reason they decided to ditch their royal duties in the first place is because they were suffering from being so prominently in the spotlight. So if you need your fix of dramatic reality shows, there are plenty of other options without needing to get Harry and Markle involved. Say, Selling Sunset.