Wait, Does Jennifer Aniston Really Live With Courteney Cox? And Lisa Kudrow?

If that wasn't enough Friends nostalgia for us, in came Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the iconic '90s sitcom. It then seemed like the whole cast had reunited when another man came behind them, but it was just Jason Bateman, pretending to be Chandler Bing (who was actually played by Matthew Perry). Why he was there is another question we'll add to the pile we have leftover from tonight's surreal Emmys.