Chris Evans Responds To Accidentally Sharing NSFW Photos

It's not lost on me that the public's reaction to these photos is very different from the criticism of famous women whose personal pictures are leaked. Fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of Chris, imploring people not to share their screenshots and fighting for his right to privacy. I can't say that the same energy was immediately extended to stars like Kim Kardashian Demi Lovato , or Vanessa Hudgens — who even had to apologise after her pictures were leaked in 2007 — and I think we know exactly why.