Taylor Swift & Blake Lively Are Plotting A Folklore-Inspired Movie Together

Last week, a fan on Twitter, @TSLifestyle13, suggested that "the last great american dynasty," a single from Swift's latest album folklore should be made into a movie and star some of her high-profile actor friends. The song tells the story of the late composer and socialite Rebekah Harkness , who used to live in Swift's Rhode Island home, called Holiday House. The singer purchased the seaside mansion in 2013. “Fifty years is a long time/Holiday House sat quietly on that beach,” Swift sings in the song. “Free of women with madness, their men and bad habits/And then it was bought by me.”