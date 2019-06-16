Taylor Swift Honoured Pride Month With A Surprise Performance At Stonewall Inn

View this post on Instagram

Thanks @taylorswift for coming to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative summit event and performing at @thestonewallinn we love our ally’s who use their platforms for equality! On a personal note I have been a fan since her first album! #globalequality #equality #lovewins #stonewall @stonewallgives #gaypride #lesbian #transgender #bisexual #countrymusic #giveback #popstars #singersongwriter #resist #landmark #stonewall50 #worldpride2019 #pride#equalityact#westvillagenyc #nyc #humanrights