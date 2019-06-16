Taylor Swift Honoured Pride Month With A Surprise Performance At Stonewall Inn

I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! 🌈 https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019
Thanks @taylorswift for coming to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative summit event and performing at @thestonewallinn
🏳️🌈 A surprise performance by @taylorswift13 + @jessetyler at @TheStonewallNYC to celebrate #Stonewall50 and #Pride? Count us in. #BetterAsOne #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/qXJ8eO13Sx— AEG (@AEGworldwide) June 15, 2019