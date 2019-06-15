Taylor Swift Honored Pride Month With A Surprise Performance At Stonewall Inn

Taylor Swift announced the title and released the date for her seventh studio album, Lover, on Thursday, and dropped “You Need To Calm Down,” a new cheery and surprisingly political single, Friday at midnight. But, the record-breaking singer herself is showing no signs of calming down. On Friday night, Swift dropped by the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City’s West Village for a surprise Pride Month performance, where she was joined onstage by Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson for an acoustic rendition of "Shake It Off."
“I heard this is Jesse’s favorite song to do at karaoke,” she said. “So if there’s anything you feel like you want to jump in on, your part that you’re really good at, just sing, dance, and be yourself. This is a really safe space!”
“Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ+ community,” Ferguson wrote to Swift on Twitter.
I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! 🌈 https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019
The Stonewall Inn’s cofounder, Stacy Lentz, also shared a sweet Instagram message thanking Swift for her support: “We love our ally’s [sic] who use their platforms for equality! On a personal note I have been a fan since her first album.”
Thanks @taylorswift for coming to the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative summit event and performing at @thestonewallinn we love our ally’s who use their platforms for equality! On a personal note I have been a fan since her first album! #globalequality #equality #lovewins #stonewall @stonewallgives #gaypride #lesbian #transgender #bisexual #countrymusic #giveback #popstars #singersongwriter #resist #landmark #stonewall50 #worldpride2019 #pride#equalityact#westvillagenyc #nyc #humanrights
Swift’s performance was only one part of the invitation-only event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the 1969 uprising that started the modern fight for LGBTQ+ rights and protections. Other artists present included Lea DeLaria, Sara Bareilles, and Gavin Creel. Swift took the stage right after entertainment company AEG presented the bar with a $50,000 check in support of the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, according to Variety.
🏳️🌈 A surprise performance by @taylorswift13 + @jessetyler at @TheStonewallNYC to celebrate #Stonewall50 and #Pride? Count us in. #BetterAsOne #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/qXJ8eO13Sx— AEG (@AEGworldwide) June 15, 2019
Swift has definitely been doing her part this Pride Month to advocate for her queer friends and fans. Though she donated $113,000 to an LGBTQ+ nonprofit in her home state of Tennessee in April, she took her allyship a step further on June 1 with a letter to her senator, urging him to support the anti-discrimination Equality Act. In particular, her LGBTQ+ fans have definitely appreciated Swift’s efforts to use her platform to push for equality.
Lover will be out August 23, but more importantly, you can sign Swift’s petition imploring Congress to pass the Equality Act right now.
